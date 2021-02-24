HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Bloggytown

Orlando Police Department to work with licensed mental health clinicians on nonviolent emergency calls

Posted By on Wed, Feb 24, 2021 at 1:23 PM

click image PHOTO VIA ORLANDO POLICE DEPARTMENT/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Orlando Police Department/Facebook

Beginning this Sunday, the Orlando Police Department will incorporate a Community Response Team to assist with nonviolent incidents involving people who are experiencing mental health crises. 

The CRT has been receiving training for the last two weeks by the Orlando Police Department in preparation for the one-year pilot program, which is a combined effort of the city, Aspire Health Partners, and the Orlando Police Department.

Mayor Buddy Dyer discussed the murder of George Floyd and its impact on initiating the program.


"We had a lot of community conversations in the wake of George Floyd's murder, and one of the things that we heard is that we needed to look at how our first responders interacted with various cases that maybe didn't need a person with a badge and a gun to respond," Dyer said.

Each response team will include a licensed clinician and a case manager. The team members will respond to calls where individuals are unarmed and have no history of violence.

Licensed clinician Crystal Raullerson described her role as "a collaborator" with the Orlando Police Department.

"Yes, we are linking with the Orlando Police Department. However, we are not the Orlando Police Department," said Raullerson. "We are trained mental health professionals to help in those moments where we can give alternatives."

Police Chief Orlando Rolón said that the department responds to an average of 50 calls a day from people in need of mental health assistance.

"Both the community and our officers have expressed interest in having trained mental health professionals respond to nonviolent calls for service," said Rolón. "This partnership reaffirms our commitment to redefining public safety."

The CRT will work Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m., and Saturday through Tuesday from 2-10 p.m.

Orlando Police will continue to respond to calls that involve armed individuals and will refer calls to the CRT when necessary.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Yalcin Aykin, owner of Beyti Mediterranean Grill, brings Turkish delights to Casselberry
Things to do in Orlando, Feb. 24-March 2, 2021: Danez Smith, Monster Jam, and Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 5
Spring Guide 2021: The events we're looking forward to with cautious optimism
‘Nomadland’ turns an ultra-realistic eye on the modern American unhoused
Things to do in Orlando, Feb. 10-16
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando White Castle site down immediately as customers rush to order takeout Read More

  2. Young Pharaoh's appearance at CPAC's 'America Uncanceled' in Orlando has been 'canceled' because of his anti-Semitism Read More

  3. Kevin Smith's fictional fast-food joint Mooby's will pop up in Orlando at the Tin Roof in March Read More

  4. After years of speculation, Disney finally confirms the biggest celebration in WDW history Read More

  5. As demolition begins, some plans for the former Orlando Sentinel property are revealed Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 24, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation