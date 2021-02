The Scripps National Spelling Bee finals are happening in Orlando this summer

click image Photo courtesy Scripps National/Facebook

2019 Spelling Bee finalists

A number of fiercely competitive contests that push the human body to its limits have restarted at the Walt Disney World resort during the pandemic — the NBA, the MLS and now … the Scripps National Spelling Bee Though 2020's National Spelling Bee was canceled for the first time since World War II due to concerns around COVID-10. Now the Spelling Bee is back on for this summer in a modified format. And the road to qualifying for the finals leads a new hosting site in Orlando, instead of the longtime locations just outside of Washington D.C.All of the various qualifying rounds (preliminaries, quarterfinals and semifinals) for the Bee will happen virtually this year. Then the finals — with only around a dozen competitors from around the country — will take place in Orlando at Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.Wide World of Sports, incidentally, was the site of both the NBA and MLS bubbles and return to play last year.The Scripps National Spelling Bee happens on Thursday, July 8, and will be broadcast live on ESPN2.