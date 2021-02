St. Pete Beach named 'Best Beach in America' by TripAdvisor

click image Photo courtesy City of St. Pete Beach/Instagram

The same patch of sand where the cast of MTV’swould “ puke and rally ” was just named best beach in the nation.Today, travel website TripAdvisor released its annual “ World’s Best Beaches for 2021 ” list, and St. Pete Beach took the top spot in the U.S. — fifth globally. Nearby Madeira Beach was ranked ninth, Treasure Island Beach was 16th and Clearwater Beach came in at 18th.The website says the beaches were chosen by users’ “quality and quantity of reviews and ratings,” as well as the volume of “saves,” between Jan. 1, 2020-Dec. 31, 2020.It's hard to ignore the fact that this time span is also when the MTV reality show, which was filmed in St. Pete Beach, was airing. So, did St. Pete Beach earn its high ranking because offans? Eh, probably not.You can see the full list of beaches here.