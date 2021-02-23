Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Orlando Philharmonic will bring the movie soundtracks of John Williams to life in March
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Tue, Feb 23, 2021 at 12:53 PM
click to enlarge
-
Photo courtesy the Orlando Philharmonic
-
Michael Krajewski
Composer John Williams has provided stirring orchestral soundtracks for some of the 20th century's most iconic cinematic moments, and the Orlando Philharmonic will be bringing those sounds to life in March as part of their Pops Series.
John Williams: Big-Screen Blockbusters
will present unforgettable Williams themes from Star Wars, E.T., Jurassic Park
and more, guided by acclaimed Pops conductor Michael Krajewski and performed by the Phil.
For two performances on Saturday, March 13 at 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at a socially distanced Calvary Orlando in Winter Park.
Tickets are available online
.
Temperature checks and masks are mandatory.
–
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.
Tags: John Williams, John Williams: Big-Screen Blockbusters, Orlando Philharmonic, Orlando Phil, Calvary Orlando, Performance, Classical Music, Movie Soundtracks, Star Wars, Pops, Michael Krajewski, Image
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.
Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.