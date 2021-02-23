HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Orlando Philharmonic will bring the movie soundtracks of John Williams to life in March

Posted By on Tue, Feb 23, 2021 at 12:53 PM

click to enlarge Michael Krajewski - PHOTO COURTESY THE ORLANDO PHILHARMONIC
  • Photo courtesy the Orlando Philharmonic
  • Michael Krajewski
Composer John Williams has provided stirring orchestral soundtracks for some of the 20th century's most iconic cinematic moments, and the Orlando Philharmonic will be bringing those sounds to life in March as part of their Pops Series.

John Williams: Big-Screen Blockbusters will present unforgettable Williams themes from Star Wars, E.T., Jurassic Park and more, guided by acclaimed Pops conductor Michael Krajewski and performed by the Phil.



For two performances on Saturday, March 13 at 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at a socially distanced Calvary Orlando in Winter Park.

Tickets are available online.

Temperature checks and masks are mandatory.



