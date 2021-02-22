HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Monday, February 22, 2021

Tip Jar

Upcoming Ivanhoe food hall the Hall on the Yard reveals lineup of in-house eateries

Posted By on Mon, Feb 22, 2021 at 4:39 PM

click to enlarge Rendering of the interior of the Yard - ILLUSTRATION COURTESY
  • Illustration courtesy
  • Rendering of the interior of the Yard
The upcoming new food hall in Ivanhoe Village, The Hall on the Yard, has released an eclectic list of nine tenants, with a little something for all tastes.

The sprawling 12,250-square-foot hall, set to open this spring, will be part of the Yard at Ivanhoe mixed-use development currently towering over Orange Avenue and will include five event spaces and three cocktail bars beside the cluster of eateries.



The group of confirmed dining options for the Hall so far are:
  • Chef & I (American fusion)
  • Poké Rose (live and raw food)
  • Fork & Hen (Southern)
  • Wabi Sabi (Japanese fusion)
  • True Island Cuisine (Caribbean)
  • Humbl (vegan/vegetarian)
  • Daily Bread Bakers (American bakery)
  • Pasion (Mexican fusion)
  • Spice Affair (Indian)
The Hall on the Yard is the brainchild of entrepreneur Jamal Wilson, who also opened Tampa's the Hall on Franklin in 2017, and who has more halls planned for his burgeoning empire in Atlanta and Nashville.

"As someone that thrives off a collaborative culture, I’m excited to bring the Hall experience to Orlando with the hopes that it will showcase the best the city has to offer from a culinary perspective and hospitality experience,” said Wilson in a press statement.

The Hall on the Yard is set to open to the public in mid-April at 1460 Alden Road.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

Spring Guide 2021: The events we're looking forward to with cautious optimism
‘Nomadland’ turns an ultra-realistic eye on the modern American unhoused
Things to do in Orlando, Feb. 10-16
Concert picks this week, Feb. 10-16
Papa Llama finally has a permanent space in which to showcase its Peruvian plates
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Gov. Ron DeSantis announces four new COVID-19 vaccination sites in Orlando, Tampa, Miami and Jacksonville Read More

  2. Here we go — Donald Trump announced as speaker for CPAC in Orlando Read More

  3. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis orders flags lowered for dead racist, sexist, homophobic, hate-mongering prick Read More

  4. Orlando Sentinel newspaper sold to vulture capitalists Alden Read More

  5. Proposed new rules on Florida medical marijuana spark anger Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 17, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation