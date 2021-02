Upcoming Ivanhoe food hall the Hall on the Yard reveals lineup of in-house eateries

click to enlarge Illustration courtesy

Rendering of the interior of the Yard

Chef & I (American fusion)

Poké Rose (live and raw food)

Fork & Hen (Southern)

Wabi Sabi (Japanese fusion)

True Island Cuisine (Caribbean)

Humbl (vegan/vegetarian)

Daily Bread Bakers (American bakery)

Pasion (Mexican fusion)

Spice Affair (Indian)

The upcoming new food hall in Ivanhoe Village, The Hall on the Yard , has released an eclectic list of nine tenants, with a little something for all tastes.The sprawling 12,250-square-foot hall, set to open this spring, will be part of the Yard at Ivanhoe mixed-use development currently towering over Orange Avenue and will include five event spaces and three cocktail bars beside the cluster of eateries.The group of confirmed dining options for the Hall so far are:The Hall on the Yard is the brainchild of entrepreneur Jamal Wilson, who also opened Tampa's the Hall on Franklin in 2017, and who has more halls planned for his burgeoning empire in Atlanta and Nashville."As someone that thrives off a collaborative culture, I’m excited to bring the Hall experience to Orlando with the hopes that it will showcase the best the city has to offer from a culinary perspective and hospitality experience,” said Wilson in a press statement.The Hall on the Yard is set to open to the public in mid-April at 1460 Alden Road