Monday, February 22, 2021

Bok Tower's 95th annual Easter Sunrise Service will stream virtually again this year

Posted By on Mon, Feb 22, 2021 at 10:17 AM

click to enlarge Bok Tower Gerdens
  • Bok Tower Gerdens
For the second year in a row, Bok Tower Gardens will host its annual Easter sunrise service virtually.

The 95th annual service will be streamed live via Facebook and Bok Tower's website on Sunday, April 4 at 7 a.m. Rev. Chad Reynolds, senior pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Lakes Wales, will present.



Traditionally, the service is held on the garden's Great Lawn with potentially thousands of people attending. With current public health advisories in place, gatherings that size would pose an obvious danger.

Reynolds said he is grateful that the service will still happen virtually.

"I am grateful for tireless efforts of our healthcare community," Reynolds said, "and encourage Floridians to have patience as we await the day that we can once again gather in person for Easter sunrise service at Bok Tower."

The reverend will be accompanied by Geert D'hollander, a professional carillonneur, performing carillon music at the beginning and end of the service.

When asked about the challenge of hosting the service virtually, D'hollander pointed out that 2020's service reached people worldwide, far more than their traditional services.

"I am inspired to play music that keeps the world hopeful no matter where my performances are viewed," D'hollander said.

Guests will be able to visit Bok Tower Gardens on Easter Sunday, April 4, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., per general admission rates.



