Sunday, February 21, 2021

Barnie's launches new butterscotch coffee with dog-friendly Cappy/Yappy Hour

Posted By on Sun, Feb 21, 2021 at 12:42 PM

click to enlarge BARNIE'S COFFEE & TEA CO.
  • Barnie's Coffee & Tea Co.

Barnie's Coffee & Tea Co. has released a new, limited-time coffee flavor: butterscotch latte.

In a press release, the gourmet coffee company described the new coffee "packed with golden butterscotch candy flavor and rich dairy cream." Barnie's chose the butterscotch flavor after presenting different options for customers to vote on. Barnie's chief marketing officer Scott Uguccioni said their customers love creamy flavors and caramel variants.



"It's no wonder that our fans and followers selected butterscotch when we asked them to vote for out next limited-time flavor," Uguccioni said. The medium roast coffee is "sugar-, fat-, nut- and gluten-free and available in decaf," according to the release. Customers can purchase a bag online or enjoy it during the new Cappy Hour their Winter Park cafe.

Cappy Hour at Barnie's will be every Monday through Friday from 2-4 p.m., the release said. Customers will save $1 off any single coffee or tea drink order, or 50 percent off with an order of two or more. Customers are even free to bring their dogs for Yappy Hour and get their pets a free "Doguccino" and special treats from the neighboring Woof Gang Bakery.

Barnie's recently celebrated 40 years in Winter Park, having opened its doors in 1980.


Tags: , , , , , ,

