The Heard

Saturday, February 20, 2021

The Heard

Breakout Orlando MC E-Turn gets dope in 60 seconds in new Sunday Instagram series

Posted By on Sat, Feb 20, 2021 at 10:37 AM

click to enlarge e_b_w_leather_jacket_web.jpg
If you’re not already following Orlando rapper E-Turn on Instagram (@eturnmusic), now would be the time to hip-hop that train. This month, the Fake Four-signed MC launched a new weekly series called “Sunday Sixteen.”
Each weekend, she flexes both her virtuosity and versatility by dropping 16 hot bars over beats by different producers. It’s a dazzling weekly shot of her signature vocal acrobatics in under sixty seconds flat.

