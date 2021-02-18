HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Heard

Thursday, February 18, 2021

The Heard

DeLand heavy rockers Kaupe drop new album and then headline a Saturday show at Soundbar

Posted By on Thu, Feb 18, 2021 at 10:40 AM

click to enlarge Kaupe - ALICIA LYMAN
  • Alicia Lyman
  • Kaupe
One of the more noteworthy local releases this week will be the sophomore album (Cognitive Dissonance) by DeLand progressive heavy rockers Kaupe, which comes out tomorrow, Feb. 19, but can be pre-ordered on Bandcamp.

Hefty and charging, it’s a cinematic rock work that blends drama, dynamics and riffs.
click to enlarge Cognitive Dissonance - KAUPE
  • Kaupe
  • Cognitive Dissonance
To mark the occasion, local promoter Montgomery Drive has organized a release show downtown at Soundbar on Saturday, Feb. 20.



It’s an impressively diverse bill that includes Ginko Balboa, Bear in the Woods and beat-minded synthwavers ACP Pro, who themselves just released a new track with Canadian artist Stilz titled “RFE/RL” and an accompanying video on Feb. 13.
Show opens at 8 p.m. and will be limited capacity with masks required. Tickets are available through Ticketweb.

If you go out, respect everyone’s distance, for all our sakes.


Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com


