DeLand heavy rockers Kaupe drop new album and then headline a Saturday show at Soundbar

One of the more noteworthy local releases this week will be the sophomore album () by DeLand progressive heavy rockers Kaupe, which comes out tomorrow, Feb. 19, but can be pre-ordered on Bandcamp. Hefty and charging, it’s a cinematic rock work that blends drama, dynamics and riffs.To mark the occasion, local promoter Montgomery Drive has organized a release show downtown at Soundbar on Saturday, Feb. 20.It’s an impressively diverse bill that includesand beat-minded synthwaverswho themselves just released a new track with Canadian artisttitled “RFE/RL” and an accompanying video on Feb. 13.Show opens at 8 p.m. and will be limited capacity with masks required. Tickets are available through Ticketweb. If you go out, respect everyone’s distance, for all our sakes.