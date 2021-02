Opera Orlando premieres new opera by Florida composer John Young with two shows this weekend

click to enlarge Photo via johnyoung-composer.com

Composer John Young

Over two performances this weekend, Opera Orlando is premiering the Tolstoy-based opera, written by Sarasota composer John Young, featuring a libretto by Alan Olejniczak, with musicians from Alterity Chamber Orchestra. Informed directly by the composer’s own battle with cancer, the one-act, English-sung chamber opera should trace the line between life and death in especially personal ways.The performances — at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, and 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21 — will occur in theGrand Gallery Hall, and admission includes pre-show drinks, light appetizers and a post-show dessert reception where you can meet the cast and musicians.For safety, seating is limited and tickets are still available.If you go out, respect everyone’s distance, for all our sakes.