The Heard

Wednesday, February 17, 2021

The Heard

Opera Orlando premieres new opera by Florida composer John Young with two shows this weekend

Wed, Feb 17, 2021

click to enlarge Composer John Young - PHOTO VIA JOHNYOUNG-COMPOSER.COM
  • Photo via johnyoung-composer.com
  • Composer John Young
Over two performances this weekend, Opera Orlando is premiering the Tolstoy-based opera Death of Ivan Ilych, written by Sarasota composer John Young, featuring a libretto by Alan Olejniczak, with musicians from Alterity Chamber Orchestra. Informed directly by the composer’s own battle with cancer, the one-act, English-sung chamber opera should trace the line between life and death in especially personal ways.

The performances — at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, and 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21 — will occur in the Orlando Museum of Art’s Grand Gallery Hall, and admission includes pre-show drinks, light appetizers and a post-show dessert reception where you can meet the cast and musicians.



For safety, seating is limited and tickets are still available.

If you go out, respect everyone’s distance, for all our sakes.


