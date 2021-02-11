HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Heard

Thursday, February 11, 2021

The Heard

Orlando Punk Archive Flyer Gallery show at Will's Pub will display the many faces of DIY hustle

Posted By on Thu, Feb 11, 2021 at 5:55 PM

One of the few things that makes Facebook"worth it" is the endlessly engaging sharing taking place in the Orlando Punk Archive Facebook group. Built on the novel idea that music is better when shared instead of hoarded, there have been some amazing demos and artifacts unearthed through postings there.

Now some of the moderators behind that group are (sort of) taking the archive from the virtual realm into real life with this month's Orlando Punk Archive Flyer Gallery and Swap Meet.



On Friday, Feb. 19, the wall's of Will's Pub will be getting a retro coating of vintage DIY Orlando show flyers and gig posters for an event that's part pop-up art show, part living archive. There will be a swap meet component to the event, where you're encouraged to sell, buy and trade local records, cassettes and CDs.

The event starts at 6 p.m. and is free. No bands — obviously — but plenty of classic local sounds on the stereo. Masks are required.



