Photo courtesy Prince Midnight/Facebook
Tampa is known for a lot of things. The Cuban sandwich, deviled crabs, strip clubs, and more recently, the Tampa Bay Bucs and the potential super-spreader Super Bowl celebrations
.
But it’s also known for Seminole Heights’ two-headed gator and a local guy — Odilon Ozare — who has official Guinness world records for the longest nail extensions and the tallest hat.
And now the internet is falling in love with what the Huffington Post is calling a Tampa metal musician named Prince Midnight
who turned his uncle’s skeleton into a “Skelecaster” guitar.
Uncle Filip, according to HuffPo
, introduced Prince Midnight to the rock genre in the '90s. “Filip died in a motorcycle accident in Greece in 1996 at the age of 28, and his skeleton was donated to a local college,” writer David Moye added.
Moye doesn’t seem like the kind of asshole who tells kids Santa Claus isn’t real, so I can’t fault him for diving right into the fantastic folklore surrounding Prince Midnight, but locals might think the skeleton shredder looks familiar — and they wouldn’t be wrong.
Prince Midnight — whose real name is reportedly Yaago Anax — was a recent guest on a September episode
of locally renowned music and talk program "Grand National Championships," where his good humor added to the already charming and inevitably witty banter from show hosts.
On Wednesday, GNC ringleader Alastair St. Hill, a magnificent sound engineer and fount of wit himself, told Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
that Anax will again be a guest on the show tonight. Midnight even got a shoutout from local punk-rock legend Michael J. Wolf, who posted the HuffPo story and said, "My pack mate Prince Midnight getting some nationwide love. Long overdue!"
“Prince Midnight is a captivating person. He has so many areas of interest and expertise, and amazing stories about all of them,” St. Hill wrote in a text message. “I'm not in the least bit surprised that he's caught the world's attention with his work.”
This probably makes me a terrible reporter, but I’m not going to flat-out say that Prince Midnight (aka Yaago Anax) is the same person who says they’re Odilon Ozare, or the punk-rock frontman who totally duped the Tampa Bay Times
into thinking that a two-headed gator
was real, but let’s just say CL
emailed both Ozare and Prince Midnight.
We've also even sent a message to HuffPo’s David Moye for comment.
