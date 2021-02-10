Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Exclusive screening of Acid Mothers Temple concert livestream goes down at Will's Pub in March
By Matthew Moyer
on Wed, Feb 10, 2021 at 11:22 AM
Photo courtesy Acid Mothers Temple Facebook
With this month's watch party
of the Dead Meadow livestream at sold out all but sold out, Orlando booker Endoxa has announced a second live music screening event set to feature Japanese psych-rock overlords Acid Mothers Temple
. The band have previously dazzled Orlandoans
live many times.
Last year, the collective of musicians — known in full as Acid Mothers Temple & The Melting Paraiso U.F.O. — briefly emerged from lockdown and gathered
in Hikone, Japan, to "send up an offering to the sky" and record a greatest-hits set for the Levitation Sessions. This livestream will be a one-night only chance to witness that live action.
The event will be outdoors, seated at limited capacity: seating in the form of 4-top tables, and there will be 11 tables total. Masks are required.
"Acid Mothers Temple: Levitation Sessions
" screens on Saturday, March 6, at 7 p.m. at Will's Pub's Dirty Laundry. Tickets are available now for $5-$20.
–
