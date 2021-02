Exclusive screening of Acid Mothers Temple concert livestream goes down at Will's Pub in March

click image Photo courtesy Acid Mothers Temple Facebook

With this month's watch party of the Dead Meadow livestream at sold out all but sold out, Orlando booker Endoxa has announced a second live music screening event set to feature Japanese psych-rock overlords Acid Mothers Temple . The band have previously dazzled Orlandoans live many times.Last year, the collective of musicians — known in full as Acid Mothers Temple & The Melting Paraiso U.F.O. — briefly emerged from lockdown and gathered in Hikone, Japan, to "send up an offering to the sky" and record a greatest-hits set for the Levitation Sessions. This livestream will be a one-night only chance to witness that live action.The event will be outdoors, seated at limited capacity: seating in the form of 4-top tables, and there will be 11 tables total. Masks are required. Acid Mothers Temple: Levitation Sessions " screens on Saturday, March 6, at 7 p.m. at Will's Pub's Dirty Laundry. Tickets are available now for $5-$20.