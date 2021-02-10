Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Argentina's gelato 'maestro' Lucciano's opens first U.S. location right here in Orlando
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Wed, Feb 10, 2021 at 5:55 PM
click image
-
Photo courtesy Lucciano's U.S./Facebook
World-renowned gelato purveyor Lucciano's ("The Maestro del Gelato") has opened its first U.S. outpost
… right here in Orlando.
The family-owned, Argentina-based getateria chain recently set up shop in the Florida Mall, with a deluxe interior layout that puts it several heads above, say, Baskin-Robbins.
click image
-
Photo courtesy Lucciano's U.S./Facebook
The menu
is just as all-out featuring creations like peanut caramel, coco rock, King Nero, tiramisu and their signature Pistacchio flavor.
Vegan flavors are also available.
And yes, in case you were still wondering, the Florida Mall is open for business
.
–
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.
Tags: Lucciano's, Geloto, Argentina, Florida Mall, U.S., Location, Debut, Central Florida, Orlando, Store, Image
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.
Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.