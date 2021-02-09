HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Over 2 million Floridians have been vaccinated amid worries of a post-Super Bowl COVID spike

Posted By on Tue, Feb 9, 2021 at 5:46 PM

click image Crowded streets in Ybor City Post Super Bowl - PHOTOS BY KIMBERLY DEFALCO
  • Photos by Kimberly DeFalco
  • Crowded streets in Ybor City Post Super Bowl
More than 2 million people in Florida have been vaccinated against COVID-19, with most ages 65 and older, according to numbers released Monday by the state Department of Health.

Florida topped 2 million people vaccinated on Sunday, with the total at 2,016,291. That included 1,322,426 people who had received first doses of vaccines and 693,865 who had completed two-dose series.



With Gov. Ron DeSantis focused on vaccinating seniors, 1,481,132 of the people who had been vaccinated were ages 65 and older.

“A third or more of the seniors in Florida have gotten one shot,” DeSantis said Monday during an appearance in Miami. “Of all the vaccines that have been administered, we are close to 75 percent of all vaccines that have been administered have gone to senior citizens.”

But DeSantis’ critics say more needs to be done to prevent the spread of the virus.

Speaking to reporters Monday, House Minority Co-leader Evan Jenne, D-Dania Beach, pointed to large Super Bowl crowds across the Tampa Bay region over the weekend as a reason COVID-19 cases will likely jump during the next week.

“We’re going to get shots in arms, and we are going to be safe,” Jenne said. “But, simultaneously at the same time, we are really kind of cheerleading and acting as cheerleaders for these massive events that are only going to cause the virus to spread more.”

More than 1.78 million people have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic started early last year, with 27,815 reported deaths of Florida residents.



Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

