The Heard

Monday, February 8, 2021

New socially distanced Florida music festival Moon Crush debuts in April

Posted By on Mon, Feb 8, 2021 at 6:22 PM

click image Sheryl Crow - PHOTO COURTESY MOON CRUSH/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Moon Crush/Facebook
  • Sheryl Crow
Moon Crush, a new spin on the music festival concept in the time of COVID-19, is happening in Florida in April.

Taking place in Miramar in the Panhandle, the Moon Crush venture is an attempt at a COVID-safe live music event, with a beach getaway thrown in for good measure.



To wit, the festival ticket price includes a stay at a partnering hotel with the added attraction of proximity to the local beaches. Then, when it's time for the rock show, you and your party will head to a reserved, physically distanced seating pod or "cove" (Contained Open-air Viewing Environment) on the converted golf course festival grounds to take in the music.

The strategy here is that families and small groups of friends on vacation together tend to stick to themselves rather than, say, mix and mingle with the festival hordes — keep 'em separated, as a horrible band once yelped.

Moon Crush is taking place over five days from April 26 to May 1, and for an inaugural run, has been able to attract some pretty big-name headliners.

Some of the acts confirmed for the event include Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell, The Revivalists, NEEDTOBREATHE, Lake Street Dive, Grace Potter and more. Though not too many more. This is a more compact event, without the usual festival staple of multiple stages.

Additionally, headliner Jason Isbell and festival organizers are giving away some free fest vacation packages to front-line health workers.

There's a nomination form where you can drop the names of worthy health-care workers into the (virtual) hat. Applications are due by Feb. 12.

The winner and three of their closest friends will score some virtual meet-and-greets, two-bedroom condo stays and passes for the event.


