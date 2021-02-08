HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Monday, February 8, 2021

Florida lawmakers propose yet another load of anti-science abortion bans for 2021 session

Posted By on Mon, Feb 8, 2021 at 10:54 AM

click to enlarge ADOBE
  • Adobe
One of several controversial anti-abortion bills in the Florida Legislature this year would ban abortions at 20 weeks.

As lawmakers attempted to exclude testimony on the bill this week, abortion-rights advocates, including the Florida Alliance of Planned Parenthood Affiliates, created a virtual testimony event for women to tell their stories about their abortions later in pregnancy.



Hadleigh Tweedall of Tennessee lost her daughter at 18 and a half weeks due to fetal anomalies.

A similar law forced her to go out of state to get an abortion after her doctors warned her of the risks of carrying to term.

"If she dies and your body doesn't respond, there is a pretty big increased risk of hemorrhaging, of infections, you know of all the complications that could go wrong with your body not knowing that a baby is no longer living inside of you," Tweedall explained.
The American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists says the proposal is "not based on sound science." tweet this

Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Doral, and Rep Tommy Gregory, R-Sarasota, said they have an obligation to the unborn. Abortion-rights advocates countered it's important to hear from people who've been through these experiences and argued banning abortion during a pandemic is wrong.

Tweedall said her family was very fortunate they were able to get early, non-invasive blood work that alerted them to the anomalies with her unborn daughter.

"Most women don't get their high-risk ultrasound until 20-23 weeks," Tweedall observed. "You know, you have your first ones to recognize the heartbeat and your next ultrasound with your doctor is around 20-23 weeks."

Planned Parenthood pointed out medical groups such as the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists oppose the 20-week abortion ban, saying the proposals "are not based on sound science and attempt to prescribe how physicians should care for their patients."

The various bills will be heard in committee during committee weeks, then full debate is expected during the legislative session, which begins in March.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags:

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

