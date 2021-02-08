HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Monday, February 8, 2021

The Gist

Despite the pandemic, some Universal parks see profits, raising hopes for upcoming earning reports from Disney and SeaWorld

Posted By on Mon, Feb 8, 2021 at 3:54 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY UNIVERSAL ORLANDO/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Universal Orlando/Facebook
This week Disney will share its latest earnings results. With multiple theme park resorts still closed and retail sales lagging, results are expected to be muted. But Orlando theme park peer Universal gives a good indication that parks and resorts may not be as bad off as many had expected.

During its own recent earnings report, Universal parent company Comcast confirmed that the company's three Universal Studios resorts were nearing profitability thanks largely to impressive numbers out of the open-for-business Orlando theme park.



Universal Studios Hollywood, on the other hand, has yet to reopen with only small sections of CityWalk welcoming guests. Meanwhile, Japan has seen multiple waves of COVID-19 infection that has led to decreased attendance at the nation’s theme parks. The Japanese Universal outpost closed nearly a month before Orlando or Hollywood and reopened two weeks after Orlando.

Universal’s numbers remained in the red overall due to pre-opening costs related to its upcoming Beijing resort property. Without that $45 million Beijing-related expenses, EBITDA would’ve been $30 million in the black.
click to enlarge The Universal Studios Grand Hotel at the entrance of Universal Studios Beijing - IMAGE VIA UNIVERSAL STUDIOS BEIJING
  • Image via Universal Studios Beijing
  • The Universal Studios Grand Hotel at the entrance of Universal Studios Beijing
The Beijing resort, estimated to cost more than $6 billion, will be the most expensive resort project Universal has ever undertaken. Opening the resort while the pandemic is still ongoing could be risky, but Comcast remains adamant that the resort will be a success.

While there were multiple mentions of the Beijing project in the earnings report, there were none for the next major project post-Beijing: Orlando’s Epic Universe. That project has been delayed with some speculating that it may be canceled, though this seems unlikely. Still, there's plenty of uncertainty regarding the future of the park.

Comcast CEO Brian Roberts pointed to Orlando as a good indicator for the company’s theme parks and, while remaining silent on Epic Universe, indicates that Comcast has confidence the industry will bounce back from the current pandemic-related slowdowns.

“What we saw this fourth quarter, especially in Orlando, gives us even more conviction in the momentum that our theme parks will experience when we reach a sustainable recovery," said Roberts. "We may experience some near-term setbacks with the most recent pickup in COVID cases, but I'm optimistic as ever about the long-term trajectory of this very special business.”

The long-term capital investments push by Comcast is in stark contrast to Disney, where $900 million in capital projects was cut due to the pandemic. It’s unclear if many of those projects will ever be revived.
click image All construction of the Reflections DVC resort at Walt Disney World has been paused for months, perhaps indefinitely - IMAGE VIA BIORECONSTRUCT | TWITTER
  • Image via Bioreconstruct | Twitter
  • All construction of the Reflections DVC resort at Walt Disney World has been paused for months, perhaps indefinitely
Unlike Disney, SeaWorld has taken a more bullish approach to the pandemic with multiple projects, though delayed, moving forward in the last year with other projects also in the works. The company has gone so far as to express its interest in expanding its holdings.

And also unlike Disney, SeaWorld has worked to keep its parks, including SeaWorld San Diego, open in some form or fashion. That meant no rides were operating for the California park, with the park pivoting to a more zoological focus.

SeaWorld San Diego also recently hosted a drive-thru experience. Like Busch Gardens Williamsburg, it embraced food- and holiday-focused events as a way to stay open even while unable to operate large portions of their amusement parks. Meanwhile, in Florida and Texas, SeaWorld’s parks have remained open since midsummer. This should help the Orlando-based theme park giant’s bottom line.

SeaWorld will be reporting its fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 financial results on February 25, a day after Six Flags.

Disney, which operates on a fiscal year that begins in October, will report its Q1 results after the markets close on Thursday afternoon.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

Things to do in Orlando Feb. 3-9, 2021
Things to do in Orlando, Jan. 27 through Feb. 2
New Orlando restaurants 2021: All the new food halls, sushi bars, burger joints, pizza places and doughnut shops expected to open this year
There's a new contender for ramen supremacy in this city and its name is Ramen Takagi
At Thai Halal Grill, Supaluk and Jimmy Khan cook up rustic Isaan dishes inside an Indian supermarket
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. ‘Grim Reaper’ Uhlfelder launches political committee targeting Florida Gov. DeSantis Read More

  2. Disney has promised greater diversity. These Imagineers are charged with making sure that happens Read More

  3. Sanford's Love Your Shorts Film Festival to be held both in-person and virtually in 2021 Read More

  4. Florida Department of Corrections denies rape and coercion by staff at Lowell women's prison Read More

  5. Florida Gov. DeSantis serves up Republican red meat, takes aim at Twitter, Facebook, Google, Amazon, Apple Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 3, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation