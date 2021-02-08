HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, February 8, 2021

Bloggytown

Despite overwhelming evidence of maskless Super Bowl celebrations, Tampa mayor insists ‘majority were wearing masks’

Posted By on Mon, Feb 8, 2021 at 3:11 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY KIMBERLY DEFALCO
  • Photo by Kimberly DeFalco

After massive crowds of mostly maskless people flooded the streets after the Bucs' historic Super Bowl win last night, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor defended the city’s efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and argued that the majority of people she saw were “doing the right thing.”

Speaking at a press conference Monday morning, Castor said that despite the overwhelming amount of videos, photos, press reports and eyewitness accounts of maskless crowds, she was in fact proud of the City of Tampa’s efforts. 

“I'm proud to say that the majority of individuals that I saw out and about enjoying the festivities associated with the Super Bowl were complying,” said Castor. “They understood their level of personal responsibility, and they were doing the right thing. So, I'm very proud of that. I thank everyone who celebrated responsibly last night. I know that the media can always find examples of bad behavior. But we had literally tens of thousands of people come out sharing the excitement of the Super Bowl win.”

On the contrary, last night tens of thousands of photos and videos also showed maskless people crammed together in places like SoHo and Ybor City. 

“It was an ocean of people,” said one resident to local news station WFTS

“You’ve got venues that are operating at 100 percent capacity, stuffing their places,” said Tom DeGeorge, owner of the Crowbar in Ybor City, to the station. “You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to see a line that’s two blocks long and know there’s going to a dance floor inside. Shut them down.”

On Jan. 28, the mayor issued an executive order, which lasts until Feb. 13, requiring masks to be worn outdoors in the city’s “event zones.” Violators, said the mayor, would face a “civil infraction,” which carries up to a $500 fine. 

Last Sunday, Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan told the Tampa Bay Times that he doesn’t want his officers to be “the mask police, so to speak. We will if we have to.” 

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay sent multiple requests to the City of Tampa and the Tampa Police Department asking if any citations were given out Sunday night. So far, neither has responded.

During Monday’s press conference, Castor said she wasn’t aware of any citations.

"It all boils down to personal responsibility, we gave out over 200,000 masks," said Castor. "We communicated in every possible way that we could communicate. We had 8,000 volunteers, total for the Super Bowl, but we had volunteers and our city employees working throughout the community handing out masks, reminding people to pull them up, a lot of people wear down around their chin. So, I think overall I'm happy with the compliance."

On Feb. 4, City of Tampa spokesperson Ashley Bauman told CL that the city distributed 55,000 masks in the event and entertainment zones. On Feb. 6, Bauman told CL the city's three-day total for mask distribution was 122,560. But on Feb. 3, Bauman would not tell CL how many code enforcement officers would be out helping encourage people to obey mask orders, only saying there would be “a good amount” of them."

Dr. Jay Wolfson, Associate Vice President of USF Health, told CL that Sunday night's behavior was expected.

"Everybody knew and knows the rules," said Wolfson in an email. "Human behavior took over 'just this once' – and for most, it will not be consequential. But we had tens of thousands of out-of-state visitors, bringing with them whatever they may have acquired – and they will be taking whatever they might pick up here back to Kansas City and elsewhere in the U.S. And everybody participated in the joyous celebrations – many in large groups, in close quarters (even outdoors) cheering, yelling, singing – without masks and no social distancing. Many venue owners really did their best to control behaviors. And that was the case for the managers of the public venues as well. But we simply do not have the resources nor the cultural dynamics to expect to be able to control behaviors at a time and place like this."


This post first appeared in our sister paper Creative Loafing Tampa.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

Things to do in Orlando Feb. 3-9, 2021
Things to do in Orlando, Jan. 27 through Feb. 2
New Orlando restaurants 2021: All the new food halls, sushi bars, burger joints, pizza places and doughnut shops expected to open this year
There's a new contender for ramen supremacy in this city and its name is Ramen Takagi
At Thai Halal Grill, Supaluk and Jimmy Khan cook up rustic Isaan dishes inside an Indian supermarket
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. ‘Grim Reaper’ Uhlfelder launches political committee targeting Florida Gov. DeSantis Read More

  2. Disney has promised greater diversity. These Imagineers are charged with making sure that happens Read More

  3. Sanford's Love Your Shorts Film Festival to be held both in-person and virtually in 2021 Read More

  4. Florida Department of Corrections denies rape and coercion by staff at Lowell women's prison Read More

  5. Florida Gov. DeSantis serves up Republican red meat, takes aim at Twitter, Facebook, Google, Amazon, Apple Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 3, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation