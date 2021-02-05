HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Winn Dixie will offer the COVID-19 vaccine at Florida locations beginning next week

Posted By on Fri, Feb 5, 2021 at 11:33 AM

click image PHOTO COURTESY WINN DIXIE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Winn Dixie/Facebook
Florida’s other giant grocery chain, Winn-Dixie, will soon be inoculating residents.

Winn-Dixie’s parent company, Southeastern Grocers, now says 8,100 Moderna vaccines will be available starting Feb. 11.



The vaccines will be free, with or without insurance, and available to residents 65 and older, health care workers, and residents and staff of long-term care facilities. Reservations are required and will be available through an online portal.

The Jacksonville-based company did not say exactly which locations will offer the vaccines, but says its other grocery chains will participate in the program, including Fresco y Más and Harveys Supermarkets.

The locations and appointments availability will be posted to each grocery chains site at a later date:


The vaccines are being distributed by the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, in partnership with the CDC, the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services, and the Florida Dept. of Health.

“The State of Florida is proud to partner with Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Más and Harveys Supermarkets to provide eligible Floridians across the state access to the vaccine,” said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in a statement. “We look forward to collaborating and expanding these efforts, together.”



Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

