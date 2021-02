The Weeknd announces rescheduled 2022 concert in Orlando

click image Photo courtesy the Weeknd/Facebook

The Weeknd is headlining the Super Bowl halftime show in Tampa this, um, weekend, and that's the only chance that Central Florida fans are going to be able to see the R&B superstar in the flesh this year. He's moved his 2021 tour dates forward to 2022, and that includes an Orlando show that was set for this summer.The Weeknd has rescheduled the entirety of his After Hours tour until 2022 , with the Orlando Amway Center show originally set for July now rescheduled to March 28, 2022 If you've got tickets for the original July 19 date, hold on to them, as they will be honored for the 2022 show. Alternately, tickets for this 2022 Amway Center date with wsgs Sabrina Claudio and Don Toliver are available for purchase now