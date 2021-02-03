Wednesday, February 3, 2021
The Weeknd announces rescheduled 2022 concert in Orlando
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Wed, Feb 3, 2021 at 12:44 PM
click image
-
Photo courtesy the Weeknd/Facebook
The Weeknd is headlining the Super Bowl halftime show
in Tampa this, um, weekend, and that's the only chance that Central Florida fans are going to be able to see the R&B superstar in the flesh this year. He's moved his 2021 tour dates forward to 2022, and that includes an Orlando show that was set for this summer.
The Weeknd has rescheduled the entirety of his After Hours tour until 2022
, with the Orlando Amway Center show originally set for July now rescheduled to March 28, 2022
.
If you've got tickets for the original July 19 date, hold on to them, as they will be honored for the 2022 show. Alternately, tickets for this 2022 Amway Center date with wsgs Sabrina Claudio and Don Toliver are available for purchase now
.
–
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.
Tags: The Weeknd, Orlando, Live Music, Concert, Show, Tour, Amway Center, Downtown Orlando, 2021, 2022, Postpone, Image
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.
Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.