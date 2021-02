Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz says he would resign his seat to defend Donald Trump during impeachment trial if asked

click image Photo courtesy Congressman Matt Gaetz/Facebook

As Donald Trump's second impeachment trial draws ever closer and the former president's legal team remains in a state of flux, Florida Rep. and Trump superfan Matt Gaetz on Wednesday expressed willingness to do anything to defend Trump. And that includes resigning his own seat in the House of Representatives.In news that was surely music to the ears of a good percentage of Floridians, Gaetz, during an appearance on Steve Bannon's podcast " War Room Pandemic ," let it be known that there are few limits to how far he'd go to stand up for Trump. As reported by Talking Points Memo , Gaetz bemoaned Trump's current "low energy" defense team, and then said that he would "absolutely" resign his seat in Congress to join Trump's defense — if Trump asked — and that it would be "the top priority of my life."Given that Gaetz was one of 13 Florida Republicans to vote to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, it goes without saying that this man stans Trump hard. And yet Gaetz did indeed say it. Poetically, even.“I would leave my House seat. I would leave my home,” Gaetz told Bannon. “I would do anything I had to do to ensure that the greatest president in my lifetime, one of the greatest presidents our country’s ever had, maybe the greatest president our country has ever had, got a full-throated defense that wasn’t crouched down, that wasn’t in fear of losing some moderate Republican senator, but that was worthy of the fight he gave to the great people of this country for four years.”Listen to your heart, Mr. Gaetz. You know what you have to do.