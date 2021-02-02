Blue Man Group close up shop in Orlando after 14 years

Since opening in 2006, the Blue Man Group's Universal outpost has put on more more than 6,000 shows, but in recent years has been plagued with shrinking audiences and financial troubles on the part of parent company Cirque du Soleil (Cirque bought the BMG in 2017). Not to mention, it almost goes without saying, the body blows that COVID-19 has inflicted on Central Florida's tourism industry.
While this is the end of our run at Universal Orlando, we hope our fans will visit when we safely reopen in Las Vegas, New York, Chicago and Boston. 💙 pic.twitter.com/09Votg0zuu— Blue Man Group (@bluemangroup) February 1, 2021
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.
Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.