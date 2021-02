Blue Man Group close up shop in Orlando after 14 years

click image

While this is the end of our run at Universal Orlando, we hope our fans will visit when we safely reopen in Las Vegas, New York, Chicago and Boston. 💙 pic.twitter.com/09Votg0zuu — Blue Man Group (@bluemangroup) February 1, 2021

With a tweet — perhaps ironic for a group notable for their stoic silence during performances — posted on Monday , the Blue Man Group's 14 year run in Orlando officially came to an end. Amid growing rumors that the Blue Man Group production at Universal Orlando's CityWalk would not reopen — shows were halted back in March, and never restarted — the brief announcement both confirmed "then end of [their] run at Universal Orlando" and hyped eventual reopenings in Las Vegas, New York, Chicago and Boston.Since opening in 2006, the Blue Man Group's Universal outpost has put on more more than 6,000 shows, but in recent years has been plagued with shrinking audiences and financial troubles on the part of parent company Cirque du Soleil (Cirque bought the BMG in 2017). Not to mention, it almost goes without saying, the body blows that COVID-19 has inflicted on Central Florida's tourism industry.Universal Orlando has so far done their best Blue Man Group impression and remained silent as to what will replace the theater and attraction.