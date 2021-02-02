HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, February 2, 2021

The Gist

Blue Man Group close up shop in Orlando after 14 years

Posted By on Tue, Feb 2, 2021 at 10:38 AM

click image 84332785_10158019065834324_7209757189416681472_n.jpg
With a tweet — perhaps ironic for a group notable for their stoic silence during performances — posted on Monday, the Blue Man Group's 14 year run in Orlando officially came to an end.

Amid growing rumors that the Blue Man Group production at Universal Orlando's CityWalk would not reopen — shows were halted back in March, and never restarted — the brief announcement both confirmed "then end of [their] run at Universal Orlando" and hyped eventual reopenings in Las Vegas, New York, Chicago and Boston.
Since opening in 2006, the Blue Man Group's Universal outpost has put on more more than 6,000 shows, but in recent years has been plagued with shrinking audiences and financial troubles on the part of parent company Cirque du Soleil (Cirque bought the BMG in 2017). Not to mention, it almost goes without saying, the body blows that COVID-19 has inflicted on Central Florida's tourism industry.



Universal Orlando has so far done their best Blue Man Group impression and remained silent as to what will replace the theater and attraction.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

Things to do in Orlando, Jan. 27 through Feb. 2
New Orlando restaurants 2021: All the new food halls, sushi bars, burger joints, pizza places and doughnut shops expected to open this year
There's a new contender for ramen supremacy in this city and its name is Ramen Takagi
At Thai Halal Grill, Supaluk and Jimmy Khan cook up rustic Isaan dishes inside an Indian supermarket
Here are 10 questions for the Biden presidency. The answers will define what kind of year 2021 will be, for better or worse
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Move over, Wawa — Texas chain Buc-ee's is set to open a Central Florida location in March Read More

  2. As Crossroads Plaza closes, new retail near Disney prepares to open Read More

  3. Single and wanting to mingle? If you’re in Florida, you’re in ‘ground zero’ Read More

  4. There's growing consensus that the cruise industry is still months away from reopening Read More

  5. SeaWorld's Seven Seas Food Festival returns with a beer garden and classic rock Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 27, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation