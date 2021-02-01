Monday, February 1, 2021
Ivanhoe Boulevard under I-4 will be closing nightly for construction through Feb. 8
Matthew Moyer
Feb 1, 2021
Photo courtesy I-4 Ultiamte Project
Have your handy road atlas at the ready because this is going to make the GPS sputter, Ivanhoe Boulevard. under I-4 will be closing nightly
for construction through Feb. 8.
Beginning 10 p.m. nightly through next Monday, Ivanhoe Blvd. under I-4 in both directions will be closed for I-4 Ultimate-related construction work. The stretch of Ivanhoe will reopen at 5 a.m. every morning.
With no lanes open, drivers are suggested to detour onto nearby rounds (as seen below) to safely continue travel. Spoiler alert: This will tax your patience, but drive safely.
Screen capture courtesy I-4 Ultimate Project
A map of the relevant detours and rerouting
options can be found at the I-4 Ultimate website.
