click image Photo courtesy I-4 Ultiamte Project

click to enlarge Screen capture courtesy I-4 Ultimate Project

Have your handy road atlas at the ready because this is going to make the GPS sputter, Ivanhoe Boulevard. under I-4 will be closing nightly for construction through Feb. 8.Beginning 10 p.m. nightly through next Monday, Ivanhoe Blvd. under I-4 in both directions will be closed for I-4 Ultimate-related construction work. The stretch of Ivanhoe will reopen at 5 a.m. every morning.With no lanes open, drivers are suggested to detour onto nearby rounds (as seen below) to safely continue travel. Spoiler alert: This will tax your patience, but drive safely. map of the relevant detours and rerouting options can be found at the I-4 Ultimate website.