HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, January 28, 2021

Bloggytown

Howl at the full 'Wolf Moon' tonight in Orlando

Posted By on Thu, Jan 28, 2021 at 1:11 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons
If you've been fulling a little 1980s Ozzy Osbourne and just want to "bark at the moon," tonight's full "Wolf Moon" is the perfect excuse.

The full moon in the month of January has been long known as the "Wolf Moon," thought to originate, according to the Farmer's Almanac, from hearing wolves howling during the cold January nights, seemingly calling out to the moon.



Native American tribes also referred to this moon variously as the Cold Moon (very black metal), Hard Moon and Severe Moon.

The moon will reach its peak fullness Thursday afternoon — 2:16 p.m., per NASA — but don't fret, there will be plenty of Wolf Moon glory to go around in the early evening hours on Thursday. (NASA also helpfully points out that around 6:26 p.m. tonight, the planet Mars will be brightly shining and visible tonight.)

The Farmer's Almanac calculations in Orlando for moonrise tonight is at 6:03 p.m. and moonset is at 7:20 p.m. Those should be the peak times to see the Wolf Moon and give it a loud, welcoming howl — if the mood takes you.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

Things to do in Orlando, Jan. 27 through Feb. 2
New Orlando restaurants 2021: All the new food halls, sushi bars, burger joints, pizza places and doughnut shops expected to open this year
There's a new contender for ramen supremacy in this city and its name is Ramen Takagi
At Thai Halal Grill, Supaluk and Jimmy Khan cook up rustic Isaan dishes inside an Indian supermarket
Here are 10 questions for the Biden presidency. The answers will define what kind of year 2021 will be, for better or worse
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Long-awaited Taco Bell Cantina soft-opens in downtown Orlando Read More

  2. Publix won't stop selling coconut milk from company that uses monkey slave labor, says PETA Read More

  3. Blue Man Group may leave Orlando for good — has Universal outgrown them? Read More

  4. Orlando Burger Week winner is the Mamba Tribute Burger from Alex's Fresh Kitchen in Casselberry Read More

  5. Rep. Eskamani files bill to repeal tax credit program exploited by Universal Orlando Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 27, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation