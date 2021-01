Orlando Burger Week winner is the Mamba Tribute Burger from Alex's Fresh Kitchen in Casselberry

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Alex's Fresh Kitchen

Orlando Burger Week, 15 epic days (you can't fit all those burgers into a mere week!) devoted to the art of the hamburger in the City Beautiful, went down in November.Over 30 local restaurants each offered a specialty burger devised and cooked up just for the event with a $5 price tag, with to-go options aplenty.Participants and burger connoisseurs were invited to vote on their favorite sandwich innovation through the Burger Week website, and the winner from that bevy of local deliciousness was Alex's Fresh Kitchen in Casselberry with their mouth-watering Mamba Tribute Burger.The Mamba Tribute Burger (pictured above) featured Angus beef brisket and beef chuck, blended with a mind-boggling 24 spices, topped with fried jalapeños, fried pickles, garlic aioli, butter lettuce, and gouda cheese sauce, all on a toasted brioche bun.Alex's Fresh Kitchen cooks up more than just burgers. The neighborhood breakfast-and-lunch (and sometimes dinner) spot that Alex Diaz runs with his mother, Deb, serves up elevated diner fare that will have you coming back for more.Speaking of coming back for more, Orlando Burger Week returns later in 2021.