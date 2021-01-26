Publix supermarkets will reopen online COVID-19 vaccination portal in Florida this week

Lakeland-based grocery giant Publix announced that the website where seniors can sign up to receive the COVID-19 vaccination at one of its many locations around Florida will reopen at 6 a.m on Wednesday, Jan. 27, and again at 6 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 29.
Tomorrow’s sign-up window will be for time slots on Thursday and Friday time slots, while Friday’s window will be for weekend reservations. For those of you who are 65 and older and can prove that you’re a Florida resident, the website to sign up is publix.com/covid-vaccine/florida .
The state’s partnership with the grocery chain to host the vaccination program now covers 261 locations in 20 counties. Each location can give about 100-125 vaccines per day.
As of now, Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties are not on the list.
Demand for the vaccine has been extremely high, which is why both DeSantis and Publix were criticized last week after only providing the treatments at locations within counties Republicans firmly won in the 2020 election.
“I think the thing that separates, like a Duval from a Flagler or Collier, is Duval has a really strong hospital system,” DeSantis said. “You’ve got many hospitals, a lot of them have gotten doses. I know people have gotten shots at a bunch of these different places.”
Though he says there’s no connection, it’s worth mentioning that Publix recently donated $100,000 to the DeSantis re-election PAC.–
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.
Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.