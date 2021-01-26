Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Orlando Americana act Beemo take over the Plaza Live's Front Porch Series on Thursday
Posted
By Bao Le-Huu
on Tue, Jan 26, 2021 at 1:27 PM
click image
-
Photo courtesy Beemo
-
Beemo
The current weekly run of the Plaza Live’s Front Porch Series
is particularly heavy on roots music. And of the headliners set for this year, Orlando band Beemo
are some of the best practitioners with a genteel Americana sound that weaves together folk, mountain and string traditions with a polished modern take.
The show is outside at the Plaza Live on Thursday, Jan. 28 at 6 p.m. Tickets
are available general admission or tables for up to four for your bubble buddies.
If you go out, respect everyone’s distance, for all our sakes.
Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com
–
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.
Tags: beemo, front porch series, this little underground, the heard, orlando music news, orlando concerts, orlando shows, orlando music, bao le-huu, Image
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.
Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.