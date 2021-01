Orlando Americana act Beemo take over the Plaza Live's Front Porch Series on Thursday

click image Photo courtesy Beemo

Beemo

The current weekly run of the Plaza Live’s Front Porch Series is particularly heavy on roots music. And of the headliners set for this year, Orlando band Beemo are some of the best practitioners with a genteel Americana sound that weaves together folk, mountain and string traditions with a polished modern take.The show is outside at the Plaza Live on Thursday, Jan. 28 at 6 p.m. Tickets are available general admission or tables for up to four for your bubble buddies.If you go out, respect everyone’s distance, for all our sakes.