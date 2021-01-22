HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, January 22, 2021

Bloggytown

Florida judge rules that, yes, the Nestle corporation can continue to get water for bottling from Ginnie Springs

Posted By on Fri, Jan 22, 2021 at 6:15 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY GINNIE SPRINGS/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Ginnie Springs/Facebook
Rejecting arguments by the Suwannee River Water Management District, an administrative law judge has backed renewing a permit for a North Florida business to pipe hundreds of thousands of gallons of spring water a day to a nearby bottling plant.

Judge G.W. Chisenhall this week issued a 44-page order recommending that the district approve the permit for Seven Springs Water Co., which sells water to a Nestle Waters North America bottling facility in the Ginnie Springs area of Gilchrist County.



Seven Springs filed the challenge last year after the district indicated it would not approve the permit. In part, the district pointed to the water being used by Nestle, while the five-year permit would be held by Seven Springs.

“The greater weight of the competent substantial evidence establishes that the water allocation will be sealed in bottles, packages, or other containers for sale for human consumption at the … facility, which is not owned or controlled by Seven Springs (one of the effects of this is that there will be no way for the district to ensure compliance with any conditions for issuance limiting the bottling/packaging use — the district will not be able to enforce the permit against Nestle),” the district said in a document filed last month in the case.

“Seven Springs provided competent, substantial, and unrebutted evidence of the contractual obligation between it and Nestle, and of the obligation for all water to be used at the … bottling plant,” Chisenhall wrote. “Thus, the district now has reasonable assurances that all of the water withdrawn by Seven Springs will be utilized for a beneficial use, i.e., bottled water for personal consumption.”

Under administrative law, Chisenhall’s recommended order will go back to the district for final action.

The proposed permit renewal has drawn criticism from environmentalists, who point to concerns about issues such as the effects of spring withdrawals on the Santa Fe River. The proposed permit would allow Seven Springs to withdraw nearly 1 million gallons a day from its wells and provide it to Nestle.

But Seven Springs and Chisenhall said the company has supplied water to the plant since 1998, though the plant has had other operators than Nestle. In a filing last month in the case, Seven Springs said one production line at the plant fills 81,000 half-liter bottles an hour, while an older line fills 54,000 half-liter bottles.

Attorneys for Seven Springs said in the filing that the permit renewal meets legal standards and would not cause harm.

“(The) issues in this proceeding are not whether the renewal is consistent with the overall objectives of the district, as it is, or whether it will be harmful to the water resources of the area, as it will not,” the document said. “Instead, the district’s issues revolve around administrative issues, specifically: the contractual obligation, the ability to process the requested allocation of water, and the beverage processing facility location. None of these issues impact the environment or water resources of the area.”



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

There's a new contender for ramen supremacy in this city and its name is Ramen Takagi
Things to do in Orlando, Jan. 20-26
At Thai Halal Grill, Supaluk and Jimmy Khan cook up rustic Isaan dishes inside an Indian supermarket
Here are 10 questions for the Biden presidency. The answers will define what kind of year 2021 will be, for better or worse
Film in the time of corona: Even in the midst of a pandemic, cinema soldiers on
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Susuru Yatai will open inside downtown Orlando's Bumby Arcade Food Hall Read More

  2. Planning a Disney vacation may soon get easier, and for that you can thank the pandemic and the influencers — really Read More

  3. Dochi, maker of fine Japanese mochi donuts, is opening a shop in Mills 50 Read More

  4. Florida Gov. DeSantis promises to put an end to COVID-19 vaccine ‘tourism’ Read More

  5. The Publix stores allotted COVID vaccines by the state are located in 12 ‘safely Republican’ Florida counties Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 20, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation