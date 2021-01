Orlando's Timucua Arts Foundation announces venue upgrades, new slate of limited capacity shows and livestreams

click image Photo courtesy Timucua/Facebook

It will be a while before Timucua is this crowded again

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Benoit Glazer/Facebook

There's a lot of work going on behind the scenes at the Timucua Arts Foundation to make for even better live music experiences … just in time for a handful of reduced capacity shows set for the coming months.Using CARES Act money, the Timucua house now has Reme Halo-LED air purifiers which, according to a press release, "have been shown to eliminate more than 99% of viruses and bacteria in the air and on surfaces."Not only that, but Timucua leading light Benoit Glazer is currently hard at work finishing installation of an Acoustic Control System, which will be a massive upgrade to the live sound in the house's music room.And this is all in the nick of time for a schedule of socially distanced, 25 percent audience capacity shows — with livestream options also available — between now and April:Jon Roniger and the Good for Nothin' BandBen Rosenblum TrioPhilippe Lemm TrioCuBop!Emmet Cohen TrioRuss Spiegel Organ GroupDave MederSvetlanaMore information on building upgrades and event ticketing can be found at Timucua Arts Foundation's website