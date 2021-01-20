HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, January 20, 2021

The Heard

Orlando's Timucua Arts Foundation announces venue upgrades, new slate of limited capacity shows and livestreams

Posted By on Wed, Jan 20, 2021 at 5:30 PM

click image It will be a while before Timucua is this crowded again - PHOTO COURTESY TIMUCUA/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Timucua/Facebook
  • It will be a while before Timucua is this crowded again
There's a lot of work going on behind the scenes at the Timucua Arts Foundation to make for even better live music experiences … just in time for a handful of reduced capacity shows set for the coming months.

Using CARES Act money, the Timucua house now has Reme Halo-LED air purifiers which, according to a press release, "have been shown to eliminate more than 99% of viruses and bacteria in the air and on surfaces."



Not only that, but Timucua leading light Benoit Glazer is currently hard at work finishing installation of an Acoustic Control System, which will be a massive upgrade to the live sound in the house's music room.
click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY BENOIT GLAZER/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Benoit Glazer/Facebook
And this is all in the nick of time for a schedule of socially distanced, 25 percent audience capacity shows — with livestream options also available — between now and April:

Jan. 28: Jon Roniger and the Good for Nothin' Band
Feb. 12: Ben Rosenblum Trio
Feb. 19: Philippe Lemm Trio
March 5: CuBop!
March 12: Emmet Cohen Trio
April 9: Russ Spiegel Organ Group
April 20: Dave Meder
April 24: Svetlana

More information on building upgrades and event ticketing can be found at Timucua Arts Foundation's website.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

There's a new contender for ramen supremacy in this city and its name is Ramen Takagi
Things to do in Orlando, Jan. 20-26
At Thai Halal Grill, Supaluk and Jimmy Khan cook up rustic Isaan dishes inside an Indian supermarket
Here are 10 questions for the Biden presidency. The answers will define what kind of year 2021 will be, for better or worse
Film in the time of corona: Even in the midst of a pandemic, cinema soldiers on
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Planning a Disney vacation may soon get easier, and for that you can thank the pandemic and the influencers — really Read More

  2. South Orange Provisions food hall to open in downtown Orlando this year Read More

  3. Polk County Sheriff’s deputy facing charges for threats related to Capitol insurrection Read More

  4. No, Sen. Josh Hawley can’t host a ‘fun-filled’ fundraiser on Universal Orlando property Read More

  5. The Publix stores allotted COVID vaccines by the state are located in 12 ‘safely Republican’ Florida counties Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 20, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation