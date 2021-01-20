Central Florida resident and Proud Boy organizer Joe Biggs charged in Capitol riot

click to enlarge photo via Parler

Joe Biggs with Sen. Lindsey Graham

This afternoon, federal authorities arrested a Central Florida resident and organizer with the far-right white nationalist gang the Proud Boys on charges related to the deadly storming of the U. S. Capitol.

According to an affidavit from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Ormond Beach native Joseph Randall Biggs, 37 was one of the first to enter the Capitol building on Jan. 6. Biggs is accused of breaking a window with a clear plastic police shield.

Videos of Biggs inside the Capitol building were also reportedly posted to Parler.

“In the video, a voice off-camera says, ‘Hey Biggs, what do you gotta say?’ The person depicted below smiles broadly and replies, ‘this is awesome!’ before pulling his gaiter up to cover his face,” says the arrest affidavit.

In an interview with the FBI on Monday, Biggs admitted to investigators that he entered the Capitol building but denied breaking the window, claiming the "doors were wide open."

The affidavit also claims Biggs was involved in planning and organizing events leading up to the deadly insurrection, and claims Biggs posted that the Proud Boys would be “blending in” on Jan. 6. Investors say Biggs and other Proud Boy members used earpieces and walkie talkie-type devices to communicate during the riot.

Besides being a high-ranking member of the Proud Boys, which is considered an SPLC-designated hate group, Biggs is also a former staffer at the conspiracy theory site InfoWars, and recently launched his own Florida-based LLC, "War Boys," which centers on a podcast-style show and sells T-shirts.

When former President Trump was asked to condemn the Proud Boys during the first and only presidential debate, but instead told the group to “stand by,” Biggs praised the comment, writing on Parler, “Trump basically said to go f–k them up! this makes me so happy.”

Just days later, the Proud Boy leader posted a picture alongside Sen. Lindsey Graham.

Biggs faces charges of obstructing, influencing, or impeding an official proceeding; knowingly entering a restricted building without lawful authority; and willfully and knowingly engaging in disorderly conduct to impede a session of Congress.

Biggs is expected to appear in federal court Wednesday in Orlando.