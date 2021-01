KrungThep Tea Time to open vegan kitchen in Downtown Orlando for takeout and delivery

click image Photo courtesy

Attention, herbivorous foodies. Winter Park's KrungThep Tea Time will be spinning off a new vegan kitchen "sister restaurant" with a projected opening date of the end of January.The unveiling of Plant Based Krungthep Tea Time came last week on KrungThep's social media channels.The dishes will come out of a downtown Orlando cloud kitchen, and they'll be vegan versions of Krungthep Thai fare (like this pic of the vegan Gra-Prow above, for instance)."We will sell our signature Thai twist sandwiches in Plant based/Vegan version only at this location in Take out/Pick up and Delivery," teased the announcement.There will be no dedicated dining area, but that's no big loss with the delivery and takeout-friendly times that we are living in.Follow Plant Based Krungthep Tea Time on Instagram to stay abreast of opening date and relevant deets.