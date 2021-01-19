HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Tuesday, January 19, 2021

KrungThep Tea Time to open vegan kitchen in Downtown Orlando for takeout and delivery

Posted By on Tue, Jan 19, 2021 at 1:03 PM

Attention, herbivorous foodies. Winter Park's KrungThep Tea Time will be spinning off a new vegan kitchen "sister restaurant" with a projected opening date of the end of January.

The unveiling of Plant Based Krungthep Tea Time came last week on KrungThep's social media channels.



The dishes will come out of a downtown Orlando cloud kitchen, and they'll be vegan versions of Krungthep Thai fare (like this pic of the vegan Gra-Prow above, for instance).

"We will sell our signature Thai twist sandwiches in Plant based/Vegan version only at this location in Take out/Pick up and Delivery," teased the announcement.

Hello everyone, our sister restaurant @plantbased.krungthepteatime will open soon around end of this month. It's located...

Posted by KrungThep Tea Time on Wednesday, January 13, 2021

There will be no dedicated dining area, but that's no big loss with the delivery and takeout-friendly times that we are living in.

Follow Plant Based Krungthep Tea Time on Instagram to stay abreast of opening date and relevant deets.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

