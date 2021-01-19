Tuesday, January 19, 2021
KrungThep Tea Time to open vegan kitchen in Downtown Orlando for takeout and delivery
By Matthew Moyer
Attention, herbivorous foodies. Winter Park's KrungThep Tea Time
will be spinning off a new vegan kitchen "sister restaurant" with a projected opening date of the end of January.
The unveiling of Plant Based Krungthep Tea Time
came last week
on KrungThep's social media channels.
The dishes will come out of a downtown Orlando cloud kitchen, and they'll be vegan versions of Krungthep Thai fare (like this pic of the vegan Gra-Prow above, for instance).
"We will sell our signature Thai twist sandwiches in Plant based/Vegan version only at this location in Take out/Pick up and Delivery," teased the announcement.
Hello everyone, our sister restaurant @plantbased.krungthepteatime will open soon around end of this month. It's located...Posted by KrungThep Tea Time on Wednesday, January 13, 2021
There will be no dedicated dining area, but that's no big loss with the delivery and takeout-friendly times that we are living in.
Follow Plant Based Krungthep Tea Time on Instagram
to stay abreast of opening date and relevant deets.
