Friday, January 15, 2021

Shake Shack's first-ever drive-thru is coming to a West Orlando shopping center

Posted By on Fri, Jan 15, 2021 at 5:21 PM

click image SHAKE SHACK
  • Shake Shack

The first ever Shake Shack drive-through will open at Vineland Pointe later this year, announced the shopping center Friday.

The shopping plaza is located just west of SeaWorld on I-4, and is in phase three of its opening plans. The plaza has already opened several retail stores like Burlington, Marshall's and Target, with more to come. A long-awaited Alamo Drafthouse is also planned to open at Vineland Pointe.



Shake Shack's mission statement is "Stand For Something Good," and the chain strives to source high-quality, 100 percent natural ingredients, according to the press release, and the restaurant is known for its "100 percent all-natural Angus beef burgers, chicken sandwiches … craft beer, and more." The release also states that the new building "will be constructed with recycled and sustainable materials."

While Orlando already has several Shake Shack locations, "we are thrilled to expand our presence in Orlando," Andrew McCaughan, a Shake Shack exec, says. "The Vineland Pointe development is the perfect location to debut our first drive-thru."

The Vineland Pointe Shake Shack will have a digital menu board, two drive-through lanes, and a separate pickup window. The company plans to open more drive-through locations throughout the U.S. by 2022.

"We are excited to bring the Shake Shack experience to guests in a new way," McCaughan said, "pairing our classic community gathering experience with the ability to enjoy our signature menu within the comfort of their own cars."



