The Heard

Friday, January 15, 2021

The Heard

Orlando indie-pop hero Marc With a C releases new album today ahead of Saturday's virtual release performance

Fri, Jan 15, 2021

click to enlarge Marc With a C - PHOTO BY CAT BLACKARD
  • Photo by Cat Blackard
  • Marc With a C
2020 marked the 20th anniversary of Orlando indie-pop hero Marc With a C and he spent it releasing stuff — a box set, a film and a book — like a machine, pandemic be damned.

And all that sweat equity will culminate in today's release of his first full-length album of new material in nearly three years. Titled low fidelity (or “how i spent the nervous breakdown”), this special recording was designed to be experienced as a single continuous odyssey (the vinyl copies won’t even be banded).
click to enlarge Marc With a C - PHOTO BY NICOLE SIRDOREUS
  • Photo by Nicole Sirdoreus
  • Marc With a C
Then on Saturday, Jan. 16, at 6 p.m., Marc will conduct the release party virtually with a performance on his Twitch channel that he promises will be, like the new album, unlike anything he’s done before.



Physical copies of low fidelity feature art direction by Cat Blackard and are available on double gatefold vinyl and CD for purchase here. So go purchase yourself some deep listening fuel.

Trending

Calendar

