Orlando indie-pop hero Marc With a C releases new album today ahead of Saturday's virtual release performance

2020 marked the 20th anniversary of Orlando indie-pop heroand he spent it releasing stuff — a box set, a film and a book — like a machine, pandemic be damned.And all that sweat equity will culminate in today's release of his first full-length album of new material in nearly three years. Titledthis special recording was designed to be experienced as a single continuous odyssey (the vinyl copies won’t even be banded).Then on Saturday, Jan. 16, at 6 p.m., Marc will conduct the release party virtually with a performance on his Twitch channel that he promises will be, like the new album, unlike anything he’s done before.Physical copies offeature art direction byand are available on double gatefold vinyl and CD for purchase here. So go purchase yourself some deep listening fuel.