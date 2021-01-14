HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, January 14, 2021

Bloggytown

Pasco County's gigantic mystery hole is making a comeback in 2021, because of course it is

Posted By on Thu, Jan 14, 2021 at 5:22 PM

click to enlarge The Pasco mystery hole in Oct. 2020, more innocent times - SCREEN CAPTURE COURTESY PASCO COUNTY FIRE RESCUE/FACEBOOK
  • Screen capture courtesy Pasco County Fire Rescue/Facebook
  • The Pasco mystery hole in Oct. 2020, more innocent times
Once again, Pasco County’s insatiable giant hole has returned.

Pasco County Emergency Management says a menacing sinkhole near Spring Haven Boulevard in New Port Richey has reopened, and it’s grown about another four feet.



The hole, which is now 50 feet wide and 130 feet deep, was previously labeled as a "depression" (ha) when it initially opened in early October alongside the privately owned Varsity Club Sports Bar.

On Jan. 7, a sinkhole repair company attempted to fill it in, but just days later material started to collapse back into the hole. County officials are now monitoring the area and one southbound lane of Little Road remains closed.

In the meantime, WTSP dispatched their news chopper to inspect the hole.

This post first appeared on our sister site Creative Loafing Tampa.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

Things to do in Orlando Jan. 13-19
At Thai Halal Grill, Supaluk and Jimmy Khan cook up rustic Isaan dishes inside an Indian supermarket
Here are 10 questions for the Biden presidency. The answers will define what kind of year 2021 will be, for better or worse
Film in the time of corona: Even in the midst of a pandemic, cinema soldiers on
Top Tables 2020: The best restaurants that opened in Orlando this year
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announces drive-thru vaccination site at the Villages Read More

  2. Walt Disney Co. stops political donations to members of Congress who objected to presidential election results Read More

  3. Orlando Land Trust wants your help raising the last funds needed to expand public green space in Lake Eola Park Read More

  4. Trump is leaving office, but will he be leaving Disney's Hall of Presidents? Read More

  5. Jurassic Quest Drive Thru promises ‘realistic’ scenes of dinosaur mayhem at the Orange County Convention Center Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 13, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation