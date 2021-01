Pasco County's gigantic mystery hole is making a comeback in 2021, because of course it is

click to enlarge Screen capture courtesy Pasco County Fire Rescue/Facebook

Once again, Pasco County’s insatiable giant hole has returned.Pasco County Emergency Management says a menacing sinkhole near Spring Haven Boulevard in New Port Richey has reopened, and it’s grown about another four feet.The hole, which is now 50 feet wide and 130 feet deep, was previously labeled as a "depression" (ha) when it initially opened in early October alongside the privately owned Varsity Club Sports Bar.On Jan. 7, a sinkhole repair company attempted to fill it in, but just days later material started to collapse back into the hole. County officials are now monitoring the area and one southbound lane of Little Road remains closed.In the meantime, WTSP dispatched their news chopper to inspect the hole.