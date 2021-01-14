HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, January 14, 2021

Bloggytown

Florida Rep. Anna Eskamani and Sen. Bobby Powell file legislation that would overhaul Florida's broken unemployment system

Posted By on Thu, Jan 14, 2021 at 6:27 PM

click image Rep. Anna V. Eskamani - PHTOO COURTESY ANNA ESKAMANI
  • Phtoo courtesy Anna Eskamani
  • Rep. Anna V. Eskamani
State Rep. Anna V. Eskamani, D-Orlando, and State Senator Bobby Powell, D-West Palm Beach, filed legislation this week that would give a much-needed overhaul to Florida's broken unemployment system.

While their Republican counterparts tilt at windmills with meaningless anti-protest legislation, the two bills — HB207 and SB592 — introduced by Eskamani and Powell would make for substantive change to an unemployment system that was a bad and cruel joke on Floridians in need for most of 2020 (and beyond).



Among the provisions in Eskamani's HB207 are an increase in Florida's stingy weekly benefit allotments up to a $500 maximum from the current $275, an increase in the number of weeks eligible to 26 from 12, as well as a suspension of the weekly work search requirements. Oversight of DEO would be provided by a newly-created ombudsman position.

Whether these bills will pass in the Republican-controlled Florida house and senate is another matter, but Eskamani and Powell see this as an ethical imperative that transcends party politics.

"The unemployment system doesn't care if you are a Democrat, or a Republican or independent," said Eskamani during a virtual press conference breaking down this new legislation. "An eviction notice doesn't care if you are a Democrat or a Republican or independent. These economic issues impact you no matter who you are."


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

At Thai Halal Grill, Supaluk and Jimmy Khan cook up rustic Isaan dishes inside an Indian supermarket
Things to do in Orlando Jan. 13-19
Here are 10 questions for the Biden presidency. The answers will define what kind of year 2021 will be, for better or worse
Orlando Fringe Winter Mini-Fest is here to help us shake off the hellish past year
Orlando music year in review: 20 things we loved in an unlovable 2020
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Walt Disney Co. stops political donations to members of Congress who objected to presidential election results Read More

  2. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announces drive-thru vaccination site at the Villages Read More

  3. Disney may be ready to admit they screwed up their Star Wars land, but only because ‘The Mandalorian’ is making them do it Read More

  4. Orlando Land Trust wants your help raising the last funds needed to expand public green space in Lake Eola Park Read More

  5. Trump is leaving office, but will he be leaving Disney's Hall of Presidents? Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 13, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation