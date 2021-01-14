Dim Mak artists ARMNHMR to headline Downtown Orlando's Vanguard on Saturday

Thursday, January 14, 2021
— the latest new iteration of the Club at Firestone
building — continues to build on the venue’s dance-music history and blaze a new EDM path by featuring Dim Mak artists ARMNHMR,
the credentialed L.A. duo that specializes in soaring pop melodies and huge electronic sweeps.
Supporting them will be local dance-trapsters GVME BOYS
and South Florida acts Too Kind
and Pixelsaur.
The event is on Saturday, Jan. 16, and begins at 9 p.m. The venue features a new Reme Halo Air purification system and will operate at less than 50 percent capacity. Digital temperature screening is done upon entry and masks must be worn at all times when inside the venue.
Tickets
for the show are still available.
Remember: If you go out, respect everyone’s distance, for all our sakes.
