Florida Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith urges Gov DeSantis to prioritize COVID-19 vaccinations for K-12 educators

In that same Twitter thread, Smith stressed that while his end goal is "quick/effective vaccine distribution to ALL educators … at minimum, we can prioritize our most vulnerable to vaccines now."
We’ve just sent a letter urging @GovRonDeSantis to make #COVID19 vaccines IMMEDIATELY available to K-12 essential FL teachers and school district personnel 65+ currently in direct contact with students. In Orange, that's only 875 employees on the front lines in our schools! 1/3 pic.twitter.com/OEZNIc8XD2— Rep. Carlos G Smith (@CarlosGSmith) January 12, 2021
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.
Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.