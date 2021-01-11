HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Monday, January 11, 2021

The Gist

Orlando artists invited to conjure up their 'Beautiful, Dark Twisted Fantasy' for CityArts group show

Posted By on Mon, Jan 11, 2021 at 12:17 PM

click image SCREEN CAPTURE COURTESY ARTS DECODER OLRANDO/YOUTUBE
  • Screen Capture Courtesy Arts Decoder Olrando/YouTube
Downtown Orlando art gallery CityArts will be hosting the group art show My Beautiful, Dark Twisted Fantasy later this month, and organizers are putting out the call for local artists to contribute work.

Set to open on Thursday, Jan. 21 and curated by Tyla Harrington, the show will deal in themes of "dark fantasy" and "whimsical romance," with artists given the latitude to express those concepts as they see fit across visual mediums (including black light art!).



"Participating artists should submit works of art that display interpretations of the fantasy genre, classic period styles, and supernatural themes," read the online call to artists. "This includes fairies, elves, fantasy landscapes, unicorns, satyrs, etc."

The gallery will be turned into a "secret indoor garden" for the duration of the show's run — Harrington is recording a live music performance to be projected on the walls.

The application deadline for artists is Saturday, Jan. 16. The show opens the following week.


_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Here are 10 questions for the Biden presidency. The answers will define what kind of year 2021 will be, for better or worse
Film in the time of corona: Even in the midst of a pandemic, cinema soldiers on
Top Tables 2020: The best restaurants that opened in Orlando this year
Orlando music year in review: 20 things we loved in an unlovable 2020
Orlando Fringe Winter Mini-Fest is here to help us shake off the hellish past year
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida senator and Voldemort impersonator Rick Scott urges Trump to attend Biden inaugural Read More

  2. Three Florida men charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot Read More

  3. Florida Gov. DeSantis announces that 22 Publix locations across the state will soon administer COVID-19 vaccines Read More

  4. Sanford firefighter placed on leave after being photographed as part of mob that stormed the Capitol Read More

  5. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz goes all-in on false conspiracies blaming antifa for Capitol attack on House floor Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 6, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation