Orlando artists invited to conjure up their 'Beautiful, Dark Twisted Fantasy' for CityArts group show

Downtown Orlando art gallery CityArts will be hosting the group art showlater this month, and organizers are putting out the call for local artists to contribute work. Set to open on Thursday, Jan. 21 and curated by Tyla Harrington, the show will deal in themes of "dark fantasy" and "whimsical romance," with artists given the latitude to express those concepts as they see fit across visual mediums (including black light art!)."Participating artists should submit works of art that display interpretations of the fantasy genre, classic period styles, and supernatural themes," read the online call to artists . "This includes fairies, elves, fantasy landscapes, unicorns, satyrs, etc."The gallery will be turned into a "secret indoor garden" for the duration of the show's run — Harrington is recording a live music performance to be projected on the walls.The application deadline for artists is Saturday, Jan. 16. The show opens the following week.