NSYNC's Joey Fatone and James Murray of 'Impractical Jokers' to appear at Orlando's Topgolf Jan. 16

click image Photo courtesy James Murray/Facebook

They will not be dressed like this

If you love reality TV and mid-’90s boybands enough to gather at a fancy driving range bar and restaurant with other humans, then you might want to head to Topgolf in Orlando on Saturday, Jan. 16.That’s when comedian James “Murr” Murray , the Tenderloins) and *NSYNC-er-turned- food truck kingpin and Joey Fatone will appear at two family-friendly Q&A sessions set for 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.A press release says the event features socially distanced opportunities to meet Murray and Fatone, plus take pictures and get autographs. Naturally, there is a chance to spend more than the $75 admission fee by throwing down for entry to an afterparty ($250, but Murray is buying the first round) and an option to add fast pass and priority seating ($20).And if you’re worried about the rising number of new coronavirus cases and deaths (15,431 and 100, statewide on Tuesday, respectively), don’t fret — there’s a COVID-19 waiver for anyone who wants to go to the show.More information on the Orlando appearance — plus one on Jan. 17 at Topgolf Tampa — is available at ejbevents.com