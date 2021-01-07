HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Gist

Thursday, January 7, 2021

The Gist

NSYNC's Joey Fatone and James Murray of 'Impractical Jokers' to appear at Orlando's Topgolf Jan. 16

Posted By on Thu, Jan 7, 2021 at 10:54 AM

click image They will not be dressed like this - PHOTO COURTESY JAMES MURRAY/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy James Murray/Facebook
  • They will not be dressed like this
If you love reality TV and mid-’90s boybands enough to gather at a fancy driving range bar and restaurant with other humans, then you might want to head to Topgolf in Orlando on Saturday, Jan. 16.

That’s when comedian James “Murr” Murray (Impractical Jokers, the Tenderloins) and *NSYNC-er-turned-food truck kingpin and Masked Singer Joey Fatone will appear at two family-friendly Q&A sessions set for 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.



A press release says the event features socially distanced opportunities to meet Murray and Fatone, plus take pictures and get autographs. Naturally, there is a chance to spend more than the $75 admission fee by throwing down for entry to an afterparty ($250, but Murray is buying the first round) and an option to add fast pass and priority seating ($20).

And if you’re worried about the rising number of new coronavirus cases and deaths (15,431 and 100, statewide on Tuesday, respectively), don’t fret — there’s a COVID-19 waiver for anyone who wants to go to the show.

More information on the Orlando appearance — plus one on Jan. 17 at Topgolf Tampa — is available at ejbevents.com.

This post first appeared on our sister site Creative Loafing Tampa.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

