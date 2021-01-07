Jon Schaffer from Central Florida metal band Iced Earth reportedly photographed storming the Capitol

click image
-
Yesterday’s riot at the U.S. Capitol building was a lot of things (a dark day in American history, embarrassing, scary), but it also shone light on Florida legislators who seemed to have no problem
with the role they played in egging on insurrectionists who might end up spending years in jail if Trump doesn’t pardon them first.
The melee and threat to democracy, which left four people dead
, also exposed shithead musicians. For instance: Ariel Pink and John Maus, who attended the Trump rally,
though they didn’t storm the Capitol building. But several reports claim
that a Tampa metal icon — Iced Earth’s Jon Schaffer — was photographed by the Associated Press
as part of the mob committing terrorism on the Capitol.
As Kerrang!
points out, no one should be surprised that Schaffer — who recorded
many times at the now-shuttered Temple Terrace location of revered Tampa music studio Morrisound (since relocated
) — went to D.C. and ended up taking part in what some are calling a “coup
” attempt.
Last November, a German newspaper
even interviewed Schaffer on the ground at a pro-Trump rally in D.C. Blabbermouth
pointed out that a month before, Schaffer went on Facebook Live and said, in part, “These people lie all the fucking time; it's what they do. They're feckless traitors. That's what Congress is. They deceive all of us. I don't care if it's Parliament or whatever system you have — it's a joke. They're criminals, and they're owned by criminal bankers, and that's just the reality of it.”
And as Orlando Weekly's
Matthew Moyer points out, we all should've known it was coming when the band put out a Civil War-themed album, The Glorious Burden
, in 2004.
Charles “Chaz” Najjar, says signs that Schaffer would end up at a pro-Trump event like Wednesday’s insurrection were there all along, too.
In a phone call, Najjar, 43, told Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
that he was an assistant engineer during mixdown sessions for The Glorious Burden
at Morrisound. Najjar, who now owns Badlands Recording in Colorado, said that the last week-long mixdown happened in summer 2003 after vocals from former Iced Earth singer Matt Barlow — who left the band and eventually became a police corporal in Georgetown, Delaware
— weren’t good enough.
Najjar told CL
that he tried to be as innocuous as possible during the mixdown sessions.
“That’s what assistants do, you set stuff up and you get out of the way,” he explained. But Najjar alleges that during the mixdown sessions, Schaffer started using the N-word incessantly in the studio.
“I perked up, and I'm thinking at first. ‘How does he know that I don't have a Black wife?’ Like, ‘What’s going on here? Is this some kind of inside joke?’,” Najjar said. “Why does this guy feel comfortable saying all this stuff around an assistant engineer who he doesn't know from Adam? He hasn’t known me for over an hour.”
-
Eventually, Najjar started asking Schaffer questions about the band.
Najjar alleges that Schaffer told him a story about a time in the early-to-mid-’90s when when another former Iced Earth vocalist John Greely took band members to a KKK cross burning.
“Like literally hoods and a big cross. And [Schaffer] said there were FBI agents lined up around the perimeter taking pictures of the attendees, taking pictures of the license plates of the vehicles people were in,” Najjar said. “Jon said it kind of freaked him out, but at the same time, why wouldn’t he just turn around and leave?”
Najjar told CL
he wants to be clear “that I never heard Jim Morris, say or utter any racist words or slurs or tendencies or anything like that,” but he does wish the studio would take a stand and say something rebuking Schaffer and what happened in Washington D.C.
"The reason I think Morrisound should speak out is that they’re close friends with Jon — he’s not just a random client," Najjar added.
“Three days ago, this would’ve been a non-story, like ‘Oh, [Schaffer’s] a racist,” Najjar said. “But over the last few months he's done interviews saying he was ready to do this. Now he’s a wanted felon
by the FBI with his picture plastered everywhere. In this kind of environment, after what happened yesterday, I can’t imagine anything more disgusting.”
CL
reached out to a tour booking contact for Iced Earth and reps at Morrisound for additional comment.
This is a developing post.
UPDATED: 01/07/20 Updated to include comments from Charles "Chaz" Najjar who alleges that Schaffer used racial slurs and told him stories about past Iced Earth singer John Greely taking band members to a KKK cross burning.
–
