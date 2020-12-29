HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Tuesday, December 29, 2020

Free COVID testing in Barnett Park for Orange County residents extended through Jan. 30

Posted By on Tue, Dec 29, 2020 at 12:13 PM

click to enlarge 12-26-2020_rapd_testing_english.jpg

Orange County Health Services will continue to offer free drive-through COVID-19 testing at Barnett Park through Jan. 30, 2021, for all county residents 12 or older. Both rapid and PCR (molecular) tests are offered.

The site is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days per week, but residents should plan to be waiting in line before noon. The site entrance may close earlier than 5 p.m. in order to accommodate all cars in line. No appointment is necessary, and those who wish to be tested do not have to display symptoms.



After the test, a free pack of face masks and hand sanitizer is provided. Rapid test results are emailed or texted within less than an hour, and PCR/molecular test results within about 48 hours.

For more information on the Barnett Park test site and other testing sites in Orange County, OCFL has created an interactive map. (Click No. 1 for Barnett Park.)

The site will be closed for the New Year’s Day holiday Jan. 1, 2021.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and every little bit helps.

