Free COVID testing in Barnett Park for Orange County residents extended through Jan. 30

Orange County Health Services will continue to offer free drive-through COVID-19 testing at Barnett Park through Jan. 30, 2021, for all county residents 12 or older. Both rapid and PCR (molecular) tests are offered.The site is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days per week, but residents should plan to be waiting in line before noon. The site entrance may close earlier than 5 p.m. in order to accommodate all cars in line. No appointment is necessary, and those who wish to be tested do not have to display symptoms.After the test, a free pack of face masks and hand sanitizer is provided. Rapid test results are emailed or texted within less than an hour, and PCR/molecular test results within about 48 hours.For more information on the Barnett Park test site and other testing sites in Orange County, OCFL has created an interactive map . (Click No. 1 for Barnett Park.)The site will be closed for the New Year’s Day holiday Jan. 1, 2021.