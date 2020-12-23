Wednesday, December 23, 2020
'A Not So Silent Night' brings beats to Uncle Lou's and Grumpy's Underground on Christmas night
By Bao Le-Huu
on Wed, Dec 23, 2020 at 1:11 PM
If you're just gripped by a serious case of either cabin fever or bravery and absolutely need to get out Christmas night, then A Not So Silent Night
is one for the beat heads.
Taking over both Uncle Lou's
and Grumpy's Underground,
this Mills Avenue get-down will serve up a rhythm buffet of deep dub, glitch hop, house and breaks.
The lineup features Sonica 33, Sketti, Afrodisiak, Brash, High Chi, Voodoo, Yobi, Djay, Mr. Tech, Tenstrip, Mysterious, DJ NOS, Greywolf,
and Dropster.
The show kicks off at 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 25, and cost is $5 before 11 p.m. and $7 after 11 p.m. at the door.
Remember: If you go out, respect everyone's distance, for all our sakes.
