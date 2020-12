'A Not So Silent Night' brings beats to Uncle Lou's and Grumpy's Underground on Christmas night

click to enlarge via Sonica 33 Facebook

Sonica 33

click to enlarge via Shamrock ENT. Facebook

A Not So Silent Night

If you're just gripped by a serious case of either cabin fever or bravery and absolutely need to get out Christmas night, then A Not So Silent Night is one for the beat heads.Taking over bothandthis Mills Avenue get-down will serve up a rhythm buffet of deep dub, glitch hop, house and breaks.The lineup featuresandThe show kicks off at 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 25, and cost is $5 before 11 p.m. and $7 after 11 p.m. at the door.Remember: If you go out, respect everyone's distance, for all our sakes.