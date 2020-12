Orlando's Bad As's Sandwiches to give away hundreds of to-go sandwiches this Wednesday for 'Nurturing Day'

click image Photo courtesy Bad As's/Facebook

NURTURING DAY AT BAD AS'S SANDWICH; No man left hungry!!! If you or anyone you know it's in need, we gotchu. Come by on Wednesday December 23rd 5pm to 8pm (or until we run out) for an individually packed meal!! Posted by BAD AS'S SANDWICH on Tuesday, December 15, 2020

In a video posted to Facebook last week, Bad As's Sandwiches owner John Collazo expressed gratitude toward the customers that have helped him and his staff pull through a really rough 2020. He followed that up with a promise to repay that debt the best he could, by giving away free to-go sandwiches and meals this Wednesday, "Nurturing Day."And sure enough, on Wednesday, Dec. 23, the Milk District Bad As's location (207 N. Primrose Drive) will close early at 5 p.m. so Nurturing Day can commence. At that point, Bad As's will be giving away "hundreds" of free to-go meals — featuring a special holiday-inspired sandwich — to those in need (and those who show up) until 8 p.m., or when they run out.Other sponsors for the event include Foxtail Coffee, Alers Law Firm, Hair by Alfredo, Latin American Pawn Shop and Valhalla Bakery.“This pandemic has been humbling and I’m honored to do my part and help spread a little joy in a year full of hardships,” said Collazo in a press statement.Meals are pre-packed and will be served to-go style. Social distancing guidelines will be in place.