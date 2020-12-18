HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, December 18, 2020

Bloggytown

Florida horror film director at work on documentary examining Gov. Ron DeSantis' spine-chilling response to COVID-19

Posted By on Fri, Dec 18, 2020 at 3:06 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY GOV. RON DESANTIS/TWITTER
  • Photo courtesy Gov. Ron DeSantis/Twitter
Filmmaker Michael Malott is working on a new documentary about the impact of COVID-19 on Florida residents and Gov. Ron DeSantis’ response to the pandemic.

“We needed someone to have the ability to lead the state and protect the citizens and that didn't happen,” Malott said in a phone call to Creative Loafing Tampa Bay. “I felt that needed to be documented.”



The documentary is a product of Malott’s film company Bad Clown Films. He said his true passion lies in making low-budget horror films and he never planned to make a documentary. When he came up with the idea for this upcoming film, Killing a State, he had hoped someone else would run with it. When they didn’t, he knew it was up to him to tell the story.

“I never wanted to do a documentary,” Malott said. “But someone had to do it.”

While the topic of the documentary isn’t fictional, it certainly is frightening.

“My horror films have a killer and two or three victims,” he said. “But right now we've got over a million victims of COVID-19 and that is scary.”

The documentary is nearing the post-production stage, but it has been hard to find a stopping point as the news keeps progressing, said Malott.

Malott expects to wrap up the documentary once most of the state has been vaccinated, and is aiming for an April release.

He plans to release Killing a State for free online via a variety of streaming services.

This story originally appeared on the website of our sister paper Creative Loafing Tampa.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

Russell's on Lake Ivanhoe plates stellar food while paying homage to Orlando's Ivanhoe District
Antica Pizzeria fires up the most drop-dead gorgeous Neapolitan pies in Orlando (well, Altamonte)
The Central Florida Jewish Film Festival goes virtual this time around, and adds some local flavor
Yes, iconic U.K. DJ Paul Oakenfold is playing Orlando this week
Bao's Castle in SoDo offers a whole lot to like
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney has a new way to buy merch in the parks, but it has some passholders worried Read More

  2. Underground New York fight club holds 'Rumble in Orlando' event in front of packed crowd Read More

  3. Two downtown Orlando venues fined by Orange County's coronavirus inspection teams Read More

  4. 'Museum of Illusions' to open in Orlando's Icon Park Read More

  5. Florida's new python-sniffing dog Truman bags 8-foot python, is confirmed to be a good boy Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 16, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation