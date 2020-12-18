Florida GOP chair says rumors of Ivanka Trump running against Marco Rubio in 2022 are ‘just noise’

“Just noise” is how Republican Party of Florida Chairman Joe Gruters described Ivanka Trump’s name being tossed about as a potential challenger to U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, who will be up for re-election in 2022.
However, amid speculation about a post-White House career in politics for the soon-to-be-former first daughter, Gruters, without missing a beat, added that he sees big things politically for the next generation of Trump family members, at least when it comes to Republican Party primaries.
“We have a great governor. We have a great U.S. senator. I would expect both of those individuals to run for re-election and to win their respective primaries,” Gruters, a state senator from Sarasota, said Monday while in the Capitol for the Electoral College vote. “We'll be ready to do all we can to help them in their efforts to be successful. I don't anticipate any outsiders coming to challenge. That doesn’t mean it’s not going to happen.”
Gruters noted that in addition to Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. has been mentioned as a presidential candidate, and presidential daughter-in-law Lara Trump is considering a Senate run in North Carolina.
“The Trump brand and Trump family is probably the strongest brand that's ever existed within the base of the party,” Gruters said. “My guess is they could almost run for anything in the whole country and be successful within the primary. They would have to convince, wherever they end up running, that they're the best candidates for the job in the general (election). But I would almost guarantee you that any of them running for any primary across the country would be successful.”
While Gov. Ron DeSantis has been a dutiful soldier to President Trump, Rubio had to morph into a loyal supporter after a bitter 2016 Republican presidential primary.
Meanwhile, Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, are reportedly buying into the uber-exclusive Indian Creek Village enclave along Biscayne Bay, which should allow her to meet the two-year residency and voter requirements to run for U.S. Senate in Florida.
Tallahassee-based “Never Trumper” Rick Wilson, a chief button-pusher with the Lincoln Project, said he fully anticipates Ivanka Trump challenging Rubio.
And the test for Rubio, Wilson said on his “New Abnormal” podcast at the Daily Beast with Molly Jong-Fast, will be having to overcome President Trump tweeting, “Little Marco was never with me. I put up with him because blah blah, blah.”–
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.
Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.