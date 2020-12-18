Friday, December 18, 2020
Bach Festival Society of Winter Park's holiday special 'A Classic Christmas' to air on PBS affiliates around the country this year
By Matthew Moyer
on Fri, Dec 18, 2020 at 6:50 PM
Winter Park's Bach Festival Society
's holiday performance A Classic Christmas
will be broadcast on PBS affiliates locally — like WUCF
— and around the country in the lead-up to Christmas once again this year.
The 2018 performance features conductor John Sinclair leading the Bach Festival Choir, Youth Choir and Orchestra through a diverse program of holiday sounds in the beautiful Knowles Memorial Chapel. This is Central Florida's answer to other PBS holiday music programming like the Mormon Tabernacle Choir's special.
You can watch this on WUCF
during the following dates and times:
1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20
9 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 22
5 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 24
Midnight, Friday, Dec.25
And if you cut the television cord, just watch the thing online at your convenience
.
Past Bach Festival Society holiday CDs are also available through their online store
.
