HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Friday, December 18, 2020

The Heard

Bach Festival Society of Winter Park's holiday special 'A Classic Christmas' to air on PBS affiliates around the country this year

Posted By on Fri, Dec 18, 2020 at 6:50 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY WUCF
  • Photo courtesy WUCF
Winter Park's Bach Festival Society's holiday performance A Classic Christmas will be broadcast on PBS affiliates locally — like WUCF — and around the country in the lead-up to Christmas once again this year.

The 2018 performance features conductor John Sinclair leading the Bach Festival Choir, Youth Choir and Orchestra through a diverse program of holiday sounds in the beautiful Knowles Memorial Chapel. This is Central Florida's answer to other PBS holiday music programming like the Mormon Tabernacle Choir's special.



You can watch this on WUCF during the following dates and times:

1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20
9 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 22
5 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 24
Midnight, Friday, Dec.25

And if you cut the television cord, just watch the thing online at your convenience.

Past Bach Festival Society holiday CDs are also available through their online store.

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

Russell's on Lake Ivanhoe plates stellar food while paying homage to Orlando's Ivanhoe District
Antica Pizzeria fires up the most drop-dead gorgeous Neapolitan pies in Orlando (well, Altamonte)
The Central Florida Jewish Film Festival goes virtual this time around, and adds some local flavor
Yes, iconic U.K. DJ Paul Oakenfold is playing Orlando this week
Bao's Castle in SoDo offers a whole lot to like
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney has a new way to buy merch in the parks, but it has some passholders worried Read More

  2. Underground New York fight club holds 'Rumble in Orlando' event in front of packed crowd Read More

  3. Florida's new python-sniffing dog Truman bags 8-foot python, is confirmed to be a good boy Read More

  4. 'Museum of Illusions' to open in Orlando's Icon Park Read More

  5. Two downtown Orlando venues fined by Orange County's coronavirus inspection teams Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 16, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation