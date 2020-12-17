Thursday, December 17, 2020
Florida's new python-sniffing dog Truman bags 8-foot python, is confirmed to be a good boy
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Thu, Dec 17, 2020 at 6:38 PM
click image
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's new program to train dogs to sniff out Burmese pythons is a success!
FWC recently started training a black Labrador, Truman, and a point setter dog called Eleanor to recognize a python's particular scent. Truman and Eleanor are supposed to alert handlers when they catch a whiff of python, while keeping a safe distance from the snakes.
The two dogs worked for a month at this task, even training with live pythons in the final stages.
The work paid off big time last week when Truman found an 8-foot Burmese python in the Rocky Glades Public Small Game Hunting Area in Miami-Dade County.
Detector dogs are already used by FWC to track down everything from bedbugs to sea turtle nests. Truman and Eleanor are going to have their work cut out for them, though, since the invasive Burmese pythons are estimated to number between 100,000 and 300,000 in Florida, according to the AP.
The pythons are finding the Everglades a particularly welcoming home, as they have no natural predators, and are disruptive to the natural ecosystem.
“They’re hard workers, commissioners. They really are very dedicated and you can see that they’re very proud and they should be,” said FWC Executive Director Sutton about the detector dogs during a virtual commission meeting on Wednesday.
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.
Tags: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, FWC, Pythons, Dogs, Sniffing, Program, Labradors, Invasive Species, Florida, Ecosystem, Image
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.
Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.