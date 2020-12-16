HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, December 16, 2020

The Gist

Wrestling legend Ric Flair claims WWE is going to build a 'hall of fame' in Orlando

Posted By on Wed, Dec 16, 2020 at 1:37 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY RIC FLAIR, THE NATURE BOY/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Ric Flair, the Nature Boy/Facebook
Wrestling legend "the Nature Boy" Ric Flair dropped a bombshell in an interview this week: World Wrestling Entertainment is apparently planning to build a physical "Hall of Fame" right here in Orlando.

As reported by the Wrestling Observer, Flair revealed the big news to Rachel Nichols on a Tuesday appearance on ESPN's The Jump.



When discussing his new Adidas and Damian Lillard sneaker collab based on his signature gold ring robe, Flair said that WWE had purchased that robe from him for inclusion in this very Hall of Fame, Flair told Nichols that WWE "was in the process of building a Hall of Fame, a physical structure … in Orlando," though this undertaking was delayed by COVID.

Flair may have jumped the gun a little, because the WWE did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the Observer about this new Hall of Fame.

WWE does not currently have a hall of fame building, though they do have a yearly Hall of Fame induction ceremony — of which Flair is a two-time inductee.

It's within the realm of possibility, though. WWE has increasingly deep ties to Orlando, with their NXT brand filming at Full Sail University and their Performance Center training facility also located in Orlando. To say nothing of the Amway Center having been turned into Thunderdome for WWE television tapings earlier this year.

Watch the full Flair interview on The Jump below …


_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Russell's on Lake Ivanhoe plates stellar food while paying homage to Orlando's Ivanhoe District
Antica Pizzeria fires up the most drop-dead gorgeous Neapolitan pies in Orlando (well, Altamonte)
The Central Florida Jewish Film Festival goes virtual this time around, and adds some local flavor
Yes, iconic U.K. DJ Paul Oakenfold is playing Orlando this week
Bao's Castle in SoDo offers a whole lot to like
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. In the front yard of a Pinellas Park home sits a monorail car. This is the story of how it got there Read More

  2. Big changes and renovations on the way for Winter Park Village in 2021 Read More

  3. Florida Gov. DeSantis declines to congratulate President-elect Biden, but grudgingly acknowledges that Trump lost Read More

  4. Florida's 29 electoral votes go to Donald Trump as state GOP holds out hope for a second term Read More

  5. Legoland Florida is planning its biggest expansion yet — here's what it might be Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 9, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation