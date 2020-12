Orlando's 'Victorian-horror' troupe Phantasmagoria are putting on haunted holiday performances online

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Phantasmagoria

Orlando's own "Victorian-horror" troupe Phantasmagoria are ringing in the holidays with online performances that indulge in a forgotten Christmas tradition of the past: telling ghost stories.There are three performances left, all are free (Phantasmagoria's gift to you), and will stream live on the troupe's Facebook Live page So if you're looking for a creepy spin on the holidays from the comfort of your home, Phantasmagoria have got you covered with distinctive retellings of holiday offerings by Dickens, Oscar Wilde and more.Your hosts Byron and Cimorene will guide you through evenings of stories, fire performance, poetry and — in the spirit of radio drama — a serialization of Dickens'(The actual subtitle of the original story, which is handy.)There are three performances remaining The ghosts of Christmas past, present and future have nothing on these local ghouls.